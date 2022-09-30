Manchester City manager P﻿ep Guardiola believes he has enough options to cover John Stones after the centre-back picked up a hamstring injury on England duty.

Summer arrival M﻿anuel Akanji is likely to start against Manchester United in place of Stones and Guardiola also confirmed Aymeric Laporte is in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

"﻿Akanji has played really well, we cannot deny that," Guardiola said. "He knows he has all the skills we need, is an intelligent person and is another option that we have in a long, long season."

L﻿aporte has been on the sidelines after having knee surgery during the summer, but his recovery has come at an opportune time for City.

"﻿What's important is we're seeing him moving well," said Guardiola.

"﻿His ability with the pass is exceptional and to have another player is so important in this crazy schedule."

