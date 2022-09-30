Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Brighton had a good record here under Graham Potter, with a draw and a win in their past two visits, but this is our first look at them under new boss Roberto de Zerbi.

He's got a reputation for being an attack-minded manager, but will he really try that at Anfield? That would be very brave, and I would love to see it.

Liverpool made an extremely flat start to the season so maybe the pause in the season came at a good time for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

October is an extremely busy month for Liverpool, with nine games, and playing so often might just help them to get their rhythm back.

I am backing them to start that process here, and get the month off to a winning start - although it won't be straightforward.

Al's prediction: Liverpool have been very up and down so far, but we don't really know what to expect from Brighton under De Zerbi. It's going to be interesting to find out what they are like. 1-1

