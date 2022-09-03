Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: What Tuchel said

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "It is super tough to score against West Ham, they defend deep and with bodies - the game became more complicated with the goal we gave away.

"It was a huge effort to come back and huge credit to the team, the impact from the bench - full credit to everybody.

"It was a clear foul on the goalkeeper, I had doubts about the first one - but I will not comment, last time I got punished with huge fines. You give your opinion, you will not be fined.

"It was not easy to keep the belief, it is hard to attack fluid and create chances against West Ham, nobody plays an open, spectacular match against them.

"We take it now step by step, we will try to use this momentum - things are clear now, we can demand full commitment to everything. We are in the middle of creating this and it is not finished."

Speaking to Match of the Day: "We were lucky today to get the VAR decision in our favour, which was for me the correct decision. We want to turn the game around and keep the three points.

"To get the opener from the bench from Chilly and then from Kai was important because we want spirit. If we have a strong bench we have a higher chance to win.

"You need be tough, I know they can do it. It is also down to the situation, the transfer window is closed, everyone knows he is in the group. We need to improve consistency and this is not over."