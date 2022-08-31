'So far so good' reaction to Dons rebuild

We asked for comments about whether Connor Ronan, the midfielder who played under Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at St Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is the kind of signing the Dons need.

Goodwin yesterday said he is happy with his squad, although he suggested he is open to additions before tomorrow's transfer deadline while hinting that out-of-favour centre-half David Bates and striker Christian Ramirez could leave.

Here's some of your comments:

Donald: After the stale late McInnes era and the doomed from the start Glass year in charge, a radical squad overhaul was required. Goodwin has done well with that remit so far, but plenty still to do. Ronan would be a great addition, if secured on a permanent deal.

Duncan: Fantastic work in progress. We still need a midfield beast to protect the defence. McCrorie and Ramadani are great football players, but every team needs a Broon, Lee Richardson, Simmy or Doug Rougvie for when you have to metaphorically go into the trenches, or play Motherwell, etc.

Ian: Need cover for right back, centre half and midfield.

Leave your comments here.