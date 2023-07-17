Mikel Arteta will use Arsenal's pre-season campaign to have a closer look at Folarin Balogun before making a decision on his future.

The 22-year-old striker scored 21 goals in last season's loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims and has since been linked with a permanent move away from Emirates Stadium.

Arteta said: "Obviously he's done incredibly well and now we have to think what is best to do.

"But we want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games.

"He played the last game against Nurnberg and he will do in the next few games. Then we will make the best decision."