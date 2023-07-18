Guardian football writer Jamie Jackson believes this summer will be a "mini freshening of the squad" for Manchester City, but he thinks next summer could be key for finding the long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

The 32-year-old Belgian is under contract until 2025, but Jackson thinks City will act in next summer's window.

On this summer's transfers, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Gundogan has left and they got Kovacic in. Obviously, he is not a like-for-like replacement.

"Riyad Mahrez is another player who has been mentioned and has been offered decent money to go to Saudi Arabia. I don’t think Pep Guardiola will want to lose him.

"Bernardo Silva is the perennial one who always seems to be on his way to Barcelona. I would suggest if he was to lose both of those players he is going to have to replace them.

"The big issue for them is Kevin de Bruyne. He’s getting a little bit older, he had to come off in the Champions League final and he is basically Pep Guardiola’s fantasy footballer - a bit like David Silva was.

"That’s why they wanted Jude Bellingham this summer to be the next one. Next summer it will be interesting to see, but it’s a mini freshening of the squad at City [this summer]."