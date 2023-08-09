Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell says Saturday's defeat by Kilmarnock was not good enough and wants to leave a legacy behind him at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old revealed he sets himself private personal targets, but that the primary focus is winning trophies.

"For me, it’s important that I come here and be remembered for what we have won," he said. "Unfortunately I think if you come here and have a good couple of seasons but you don’t win anything you won’t be remembered the way you want.

"So it’s really important that we get some good titles and some good seasons under our belt.

"There's a massive expectation here and rightfully so. We've got to live up to that and we've certainly got to provide better [than Saturday].

“There’s goals that you set and then there’s targets that you set as a collective. My mum doesn’t even know my targets. If I hit the heights I’m trying to hit, even if I don’t reach the exact target that I’ve set then I’ll still be in a good place.”