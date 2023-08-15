Servette v Rangers: Team news

John Lundstram has not travelled with Rangers' squad but fellow midfielder Ryan Jack and defender Connor Goldson are available after being rested for Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

Ben Davies, Glen Kamara, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo were omitted from Beale's squad for this tie.

Servette forward Enzo Crivelli was suspended for the first leg but is available for the second and featured in Saturday's Swiss Super League draw at home to St Gallen.

Midfielder Gael Ondoua also played at the weekend, having missed the trip to Ibrox after not being issued with a visa in time to travel.