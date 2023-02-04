Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

What a transformation for Everton in just five days under the experienced Sean Dyche.

The former Burnley boss has already set about changing the mindset of a team who have been abject this season.

Writing in his matchday programme notes, Dyche asked for "hard work" and a demonstration of the "pride" of wearing the Everton shirt - and he got both, with the winning goal coming via a link-up between two men who played for Dyche at Burnley.

Centre-half James Tarkowski rose at the far post to power home a header from Dwight McNeil's corner to spark the sort of joyous scenes that have been witnessed rarely at Goodison this term.

Arsenal have swept aside almost everyone put in front of them this season, but this is a major setback for Mikel Arteta and his team.