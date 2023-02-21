S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Little did anybody realise that when Adam Lallana left the action before half-time of Brighton’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City last month that potentially his season, and with it his Albion career, were over.

It appeared to be the sort of innocuous knock he has frequently suffered throughout his time at Brighton and always recovered from in a matter of weeks.

It came as something of a bombshell then when Roberto de Zerbi revealed on Friday that Lallana had a serious leg problem and would be out for many months.

With his Seagulls contract set to expire this summer, there is now a big question mark over Lallana’s playing future.

The injury could not have come at a worst time. Since De Zerbi introduced his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation with Lallana in the number 10 role, the veteran has enjoyed his best run of form since 2016.

Brighton have reaped the benefits, as evidenced by comparing results with and without Lallana.

Between the end of the World Cup and Lallana getting injured, Brighton were the most free-scoring team in the Premier League. Since he limped off at Leicester, the Seagulls have been less clinical, managing two goals in three league matches.

Lallana’s importance is such that De Zerbi has publicly stated he has told the club to offer him a new deal. Whether Lallana wants to go through the rigours of returning from serious injury again at this stage of his career is another point entirely.

Whatever Lallana decides to do next, his absence over the coming months is a serious blow to the Albion's fight for Europe.