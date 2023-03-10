Graham Potter says he is "not naive" about the future of midfielder Mason Mount, with the England star's contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour under Potter, struggling to make an impact following the January arrivals of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez.

The Chelsea boss insists Mount's demeanour around the training ground has not changed - but knows his decision over his next contract is important.

"He's absolutely normal," said Potter. "He's happy around the place and wants to help the team win.

"My feelings for Mason are clear - I think he's a fantastic person firstly and I have spoken to him numerous times about his situation, his football and about life generally.

"But sometimes these things happen - they're complicated and it's best I speak little about it."

Mount was Chelsea's top scorer last season but has only managed three in the Premier League during this campaign.

"It's an important time for Mason," said Potter. "These things have to be right for him and his family so it's important he makes his decision on that basis."