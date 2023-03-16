Patrick Vieira after Crystal Palace lost at Brighton: "Of course when you create chances but don't take them you worry about that.

"Our front players have to change their mindset. We have to be more aggressive going forward."

Did you know? Palace are the only Premier League side without a league win in 2023 so far (P11 W0 D5 L6) – it’s their longest run without a league win since going 14 in a row without a win between December 2015 and April 2016.

On debutant 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth: "Joe has the self-belief and the calmness. He showed a lot of good things.

"It's even more special because he came through the academy."

Did you know? At 19 years and 15 days, Whitworth became the youngest goalkeeper to appear in a Premier League game since Ben Alnwick in December 2005 for Sunderland vs Spurs (18 years, 336 days).