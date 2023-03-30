Which United player is playing for his future?

David de GeaReuters

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News

There are players in this Manchester United squad fighting for their future but Erik ten Hag has done a phenomenal job in extracting great results in his first season. However, some things must change if this team is to become a title-challenging outfit.

It’s squeaky-bum time for David de Gea because Ten Hag expects his goalkeeper to be proactive both in and out of possession, acting as part of the build-up when their team has the ball and coming off his line to clear threatening through-balls.

De Gea has been a terrific club servant for the past 12 years, but it’s time to sign a more modern goalkeeper like David Raya, who has Premier League experience, or Porto's Diogo Costa.

Read the full piece here