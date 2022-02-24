Leeds v Tottenham: Who makes your Spurs XI?

Tottenham travel to Elland Road to face Leeds in the Premier League this weekend hoping to recover from a shock 1-0 defeat by Burnley on Wednesday.

After a thrilling win over leaders Manchester City, it was back down to earth with a bump for Antonio Conte at a soggy Turf Moor as Spurs lost ground on the race for a top-four finish.

So, are there any changes you would make to the starting XI against a struggling Leeds side?

Pick the Spurs XI you'd like to see and share it on social media