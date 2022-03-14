Villa inconsistency halts momentum

Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Quite rightly, all the attention will be taken by Andriy Yarmolenko's hugely emotional goal, but for me, this was a far too passive Villa display for long periods of time.

Losing Lucas Digne to injury early in the game didn't help their start, but it was an instantly forgettable first half, punctuated by very few moments of attacking intent from either team, leading to a crowd of 60,000 sounding more like 6,000.

Villa eventually came close to going in front when Danny Ings' header was touched onto the post by Lukas Fabianski, but West Ham wound on the pressure and it was no real surprise when the tearful Yarmolenko put them in front.

By this time, Leon Bailey had been introduced for Ings, and his was a decent cameo, coupled with Emi Buendia coming on for Douglas Luiz.

Perhaps Thursday night at Leeds, with Steven Gerrard naming an unchanged team for this one, might have had an impact, although David Moyes only made two changes himself to a side who'd been to Seville and back the same evening.

Villa's inconsistency, after a three-game winning run, will be another source of frustration for Gerrard, and that is something he'll have to try to eradicate if hopes of a top half finish are to be realised.