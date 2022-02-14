"The league has moved on" from Burnley's style of football, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The Clarets are bottom of the Premier League after defeat by Liverpool on Sunday and McAnuff believes this campaign is one season too far for Sean Dyche's side.

"You look at how some clubs have built and then look at the general lack of investment from Burnley," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They need to be at the very top of their game to get results because of the way they play but this has been coming.

"I don't think they have enough quality in their squad compared to the other teams down there."

