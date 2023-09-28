Former Puma and Umbro kit designer Rob Warner has suggested there could be a six-to-eight-week turnaround period to resolve Aston Villa's kit issue.

Football fans have noticed the Villains' 23-24 kit, manufactured by Castore, retain an abnormal amount of sweat, which has prompted player concerns for the men's and women's teams.

“Normally there would be loads of checks and balances in place to make sure that everything is OK for elite athletes that you wouldn't countenance the idea of this happening, especially at Premier League level," Warner told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Usually what the players wear you would usually look to reduce weight as much as possible. You’re conscious that players are only going to wear it for 45 minutes when they are performing at that level and get a fresh dry one at half time.

“In terms of a route forward, it’s hard to really say. I expect the brand will be looking to get some new shirts manufactured, a different material or maybe a new factory altogether. There’s obviously a long turnaround time on that.

“Most Villa fans recognised this as an issue even in pre-season, but that was out in the US where it was really hot. If they’ve left it this late the brand to try and rectify the issue, you’re potentially looking at six to eight weeks before anything major can be implemented."

Former West Brom defender Brendon Batson has suggested the Aston Villa players should refuse to wear the kit until it's been improved: “The players should just refuse to wear them, that’s the men and the women. It just isn’t fit for purpose. Just revert back to last season’s kit until they can turn it round, problem solved.”

