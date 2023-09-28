St Johnstone v Livingston: Pick of the stats

No team has faced more shots (103), more shots on target (40) or had more expected goals against (12.3) than St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership this season, while only Ross County and Livingston (both 11) have conceded more goals than the Perth side's 10.

Livingston have recorded four draws from their last eight top-flight matches, which is as many as they had in their previous 21.

St Johnstone are yet to win in the league this season (P6 D2 L4); the last time they failed to win any of their first seven matches in a top-flight season was in 2019-20 when they failed to win their first nine (D4 L5).