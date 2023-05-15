Dan Bentely says the sacrifice over the years to fulfil his "dream" of becoming a Premier League goalkeeper was worth it after his debut for Wolves against Manchester United - but he doesn't "want it to be a one-off appearance".

The 29-year-old described his journey as "a long, hard road", having played across League Two, League One and the Championship over the past decade before he signed for Wolves in January from Bristol City.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and it’s been a long, hard road of league football and since I can remember really, working every day so I can one day achieve a dream of mine since I was a little boy – to become a Premier League footballer," he said.

"I did everything I could not to let the moment pass me by. I wanted to take the opportunity with both hands and really show what I can do. I don’t just want it to be a one-off appearance - I want to stay there and keep the shirt.

"I don't think there's a one-size-fits-all route to the Premier League. The romantic story with a fairytale ending is you play one season and then you're straight to the Premier League. But football doesn't always work like that.

"Goalkeeping is slightly different to outfield players and experience is invaluable. I'm a very experienced guy for my age. I've played just shy of 450 games now, I think, but to make my Premier League debut tops the lot.

"It's a real proud moment for me and it goes to show the hard work and the sacrifice over all those years has all been worth it for this moment."

Despite losing 2-0 to United, Bentely pulled off a string of impressive saves which included eye-catching stops to deny Jadon Sancho and Antony in the second half.

On his display, he added: "I’m really pleased with my individual performance, but it’s always the team performance and the team result that is the most important thing, so we’re all disappointed.

"But it's nice to show people what I can do. It's not easy for all games to be plain sailing - all games are slightly different - but I pride myself on keeping the ball out the back of the net.

"It was nice to contribute in a positive way. It was my Premier League debut at Old Trafford against a very good team, but I was obviously disappointed that we weren’t able to get anything from the game.

"From my point of view, I now have the shirt and it’s up to me to prove that I’m worthy of keeping it - every time I get an opportunity."