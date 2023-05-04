Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It really was quite the performance. Amid talk of misjudged judges, missed Covid jabs and a missus watching the Housewives of Cheshire, this definitely was "Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta," just pure Big Sam.

In a headline-grabbing spiel during his unveiling as Leeds United's fourth head coach of the season, Sam Allardyce deflected the pressure away from his struggling players and onto his experienced shoulders.

"In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I'm up there with them," he said as he dismissed the trope of him being antiquated compared to the current crop of elite Premier League coaches.

The former England manager knew the back pages would be about him as he prepares another rescue mission for what he estimates would be his biggest achievement.

"From the great escape point of view, probably yeah" he added, as Leeds have only four games remaining starting at leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

He knows it requires a seismic shock, greater than when he was at Crystal Palace or Sunderland, to keep the Whites safe.

"Never say never" is his attitude to staying on at Elland Road should he perform a successful salvage operation. Better recruitment, as well as the blessing from his wife and the club would also be required for that to happen.

A strong defence of his own attributes by Allardyce will hopefully be mirrored by his side at the Etihad where he goes up against one of the coaches he compared himself to - Pep Guardiola.

"I'm not saying I'm better than them, but certainly as good as they are," he says.

Saturday is certainly the litmus test.