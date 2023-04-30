Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester City

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Manchester City, now unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions and without a loss since 5 February, continued their relentless march to what they hope will be a treble-winning season.

This win, coming four days after the 4-1 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal, took Pep Guardiola's side above the Gunners to return to the top for the first time since mid-February.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring inside three minutes, converting a penalty, to become the first top-flight player to reach a half-century of goals in one campaign since Tom 'Pongo' Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

The Norwegian striker also moved level for most goals in a Premier League season - matching the 34 goals Andy Cole scored for Newcastle in 1993-94 and the same amount Alan Shearer registered for Blackburn a year later.

Fulham fought back through Carlos Vinicius' equaliser before Julian Alvarez grabbed what proved to be the winner with a stunning 25-yard strike.

City now have six Premier League games left and need to win five of them to retain their title.

Their next matches are at home to struggling West Ham and Leeds on 3 and 6 May respectively, before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in Spain on 9 May.

This was another hurdle safely cleared.