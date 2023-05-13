United manager has expressed his disappointment after his side once again fell to the bottom of the Premiership table.

He said:"It's the worst possible start you could ever hope for. I hadn't finished shaking hands with Malky Mackay and wishing him well for the game before we were a goal behind. It's from a basic corner. It's inexcusable from our point of view.

"The reaction after going behind was good. The fans were brilliant, they really got behind the players and drove them on. I thought we deserved to get the equaliser. We were the better team for most of the first half.

"Unfortunately, a couple of really poor goal from us, defensively, have cost us the game. The manner of the goals is really what hurts me most. We have to defend better than that going forward. We can't have another defensive display like that in the next three games.

"I thought we had eradicated those mistakes. We're over 60 goals now for the season, which speaks for itself. Today is an extremely difficult one for us all to take."