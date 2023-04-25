Here's the full statement from the Tottenham players offering to reimburse fans who travelled to St James' Park for the 6-1 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday:

"As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger.

"Sunday wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this - but, believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

"Together - and only together - can we move things forward."