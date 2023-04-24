As things stand, Newcastle United don't have a squad capable of competing in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.

That is the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who believes four or five quality players need to be signed in the summer if the Magpies do finish in the top four.

When asked if Newcastle have a squad fit to fight on both fronts, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "No, they haven’t. This is where there will be a slight concern for me.

"It is very difficult to go from just playing one game a week to playing two games a week. We’ve seen what has happened to West Ham - they are in a European semi-final but they have struggled domestically because of that European football.

"It puts a huge drain on resources. Newcastle, as things stand, have probably got a group of 15 players that I think Eddie Howe will be really happy with and wants to move forward with.

"They have a lot of work to do in the summer but that’s why the Champions Leagued is massive because it unlocks this money the owners can put in. I think they will want to add four or five. They are going to have to spend a lot of money."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker added: "Newcastle will have their list in place of players that Howe will want.

"The club will need to be able to compete on both fronts. With West Ham - they did well last year in Europe, but the signings they made haven’t made a big enough impact."

