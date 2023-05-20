Despite conceding a stoppage time equaliser, Wolves remain unbeaten in five Premier League games at Molineux (W4 D1) – their longest run without a defeat on home soil since September-December 2019 (5).

Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W1 D3), their longest run without defeat on the road since April-May 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti (also four games, W2 D2).

Yerry Mina’s equaliser (98:54) was the latest Premier League goal that Everton have scored on record (since 2006-07, when exact times are available), while the Toffees scored with their 19th and final shot of the match.

After keeping a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League matches under Sean Dyche (v Arsenal and Leeds), Everton have only kept two in their 14 games in the competition since then.

Hwang Hee-Chan has scored eight goals for Wolves in the Premier League, with only Ruben Neves (10) netting more for them in the competition across the last two campaigns.