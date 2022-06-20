Transfer news: Chelsea chase Man City pair
- Published
Chelsea are keen on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and could also seek to negotiate about a move for defender Nathan Ake. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
The Blues' initial bid of £21.5m for Sterling has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Meanwhile, Tottenham are hoping the offer of Champions League football will be sufficient to pip north London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Gabriel Jesus. (Mirror), external
