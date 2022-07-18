Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Arsenal have included USA-based supporter Aston Mack in part of the launch for their new away kit.

Mack came to prominence during the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, as he was pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt with Aubameyang on the back.

This pre-season, Arsenal are touring the United States and Mack was invited to be part of the kit launch and to meet the players.

Mack, who became a fan during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager, said watching some of Arsenal’s black icons made him feel welcome and is the reason he started supporting the club.

He said: "I could not like another club. Then, on top of that, all I had to do was look and you've got Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, 'Rocky' Rocastle, Ian Wright.

"These are legends of the club, they look like me and we were accepted. No words, no negativity - it's just they were accepted and it was huge.

"At the time, I didn't realise how much I needed to hear someone like Arsene Wenger not care about what somebody looked like. He just cared about the man you are on the inside, and that's something that has always resonated with me."