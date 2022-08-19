"Everybody is OK" fitness-wise. Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira played for the under-21s in midweek and are all available.

Addressing rumours striker Nicolas Pepe is a target for Nice, Arteta said: "We discussed that we have a big squad and we’ve allowed some players to leave. Until the end of the window anything can happen."

Arteta is "very confident" that talks to extend Bukayo Saka's contract are progressing well and "the club, his family and agent are all aligned".

"I would like that to get it done because I don’t want players to be distracted in the season. But those things take time," he added.

Arteta is "very happy" with Brazilian forward Marquinhos, a "really likeable figure" who has "adapted really well" - even if "his language is not great yet."

Arteta added: "We’re going to keep him here for another few months and make sure he establishes himself and then see what’s best for his development."

The Gunners boss also believes Fabio Vieira's versatility is "going to give us a lot of options" and is optimistic his link-up with Smith Rowe "can be very powerful".