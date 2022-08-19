Mackay wants to get County back to standard

Manager Malky Mackay won't sweep Ross County's form "under the carpet" as he looks for his first Premiership win this season on Saturday when his side face newly-promoted Kilmarnock.

The Staggies have started the league campaign with three defeats, the most recent of which was a 1-0 loss at St Mirren which left them at the foot of the table.

"We were disappointed with our result at the weekend and we came in and had a good conversation about it," said Mackay.

"You don't want to sweep it under the carpet, you have a conversation and it's making sure you get back out there and that's the way you get back to performing again, keep practising and getting confidence every day.

"The first two games the players were excellent, last Saturday it was a very tight game and we didn't perform to anywhere near the standard that we could.

"It is getting them back up to their standard and then their performances click in and results click in."