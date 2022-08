Craig Halkett will miss out for the visitors, who could make several changes amid their Europa League play-off.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury early in Hearts' 2-1 first-leg defeat by Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Did you know? Hearts are winless in their last 25 away league games against Celtic (L22 D3).