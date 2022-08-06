Robinson 'can't ask for more' from his players

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound following his side's 4-1 Scottish Premiership loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

"There's very little in the game for twenty-two minutes. To come here and play with ten men for seventy odd minutes... it's hard enough with eleven. It makes it an uphill task. It's a double punishment. After that, we showed character in the second half and got into a little.

"Two of the goals for me were very preventable. The second goal was a cross into the box that we don't defend properly. The fourth goal, we let the centre-forward turn. We can look for reasons, but there's things we can control better as well.

"I can't ask any more from them in terms of attitude and application in the last two games. They've given absolutely everything. They're a brilliant bunch of boys. We haven't had that rub of the green, that lady luck that you need sometimes."