Watford could be relegated this weekend regardless of the result at Selhurst Park but need a win to stand any chance of staying up.

So who should Roy Hodgson trust to get the points at his former club?

Cucho Hernandez has returned to training but is doubtful so do you stick with the side that ran out of steam against Burnley last week?

Or should Hodgson bring in some fresh legs to try to get a result?

Pick your Watford XI