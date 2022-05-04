Rodgers on Maddison, a European semi-final and Stadio Olimpico
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at Roma on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers is expecting James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to be available, along with Jamie Vardy: “They’re OK, they trained yesterday and came through well. Everyone is fit and available, apart from Wilf [Ndidi] and Ryan [Bertrand].”
His objective for the club is simply to keep progressing: “This is another chapter in the story. Our main objective is to keep the story going. Like we did in the FA Cup, now we can aim for our first piece of silverware in Europe.”
He wants his players to “embrace the challenge” of a European semi-final: “You have to go and enjoy it. It’s a very young team playing at this level, but we have won games before in these circumstances. We will go out there with no fear."
He is impressed by the resilience of his team, who will have played 60 games this season if they reach the final: “It’s a great credit to the players that they have been able to keep going. If we get to the final, it will be a great effort by them all.”
On the impact of the Stadio Olimpico: “We have played in some big atmospheres, so it won’t be anything new. The threat from Roma is on the counter and from set-plays, so even if the crowd want them to go forward a little more, I suspect the game will be similar [to the first leg]."