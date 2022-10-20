A relieved R﻿alph Hasenhuttl spoke about fine margins going Southampton's way after his side ended a five-match winless run with victory at Bournemouth.

H﻿e said: "It was an important win, no question, and I think it was a deserved one.

"We have this belief all the time because we see the games, we see that there are margins missing.

“The problem in the Premier League is sometimes the margins can be enough to concede a goal and to lose games.

"But sometimes the margins you have to put on your side and then you win the games and this was the challenge to find these margins and to find the key for having a clean sheet, for scoring this one goal and also winning with one goal.

"In the end it's a win for the whole group."

After signing 10 new players in the summer, Hasenhuttl stressed the importance of patience.

"We know that we have to fight as a group together after an intense transfer window in the summer and there are some phases that you are going through as a club and a team," he said.

"We speak very often about the patience we need to have for them. It's not always that you get the patience in this business, especially when you are a little bit long working in a club like I do.

"Sometimes the patience is not - I don't want to say from the fans not always there - but from the whole pressure you have in the Premier League, it's not so easy to go through this. But it's the only way we can do it and finally for me it's OK."