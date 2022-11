1/3 - Which players have regained possession of the ball the most in each third of the pitch in the PL this season?



Attacking Third

19 - Kevin De Bruyne

19 - Jack Harrison



Midfield Third

75 - Declan Rice

66 - Rodri



Defensive Third

67 - William Saliba

56 - Max Kilman



