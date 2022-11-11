The pressure is mounting on Hibs boss Lee Johnson after five defeats in six league outings.

However, the intricacies of the Premiership mean the Easter Road side are one of four clubs sitting just two points off third place.

Their pre-World Cup programme concludes with an away match against Kilmarnock, a team themselves feeling the heat after dropping to the bottom.

It's been a tricky reintroduction to the top flight for Derek McInnes' side but they have only lost twice in seven league games on their own patch of plastic.

Hibs have won their past six encounters with Kilmarnock in all tournaments but will again be without the influential Martin Boyle as he fights to be fit for his place in Australia's squad.

Without the speedy forward, Johnson's side look rather toothless in attack.

Read all the weekend's Premiership Picks