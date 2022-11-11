Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards in the league this season.

Lloyd Kelly is not expected to return from an ankle injury until after the World Cup.

Everton pair Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana are available after thigh and ankle injuries respectively, but Ben Godfrey is not ready to play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will use the six-week domestic break to recover from knee, hamstring and shoulder issues.

