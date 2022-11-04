Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

He started with an injury update and said Cristian Romero and Richarlison are still unavailable, while Son Heung-min is having surgery on Friday.

On a more positive note, Conte said: "[Rodrigo] Bentancur is much better and today was a part of training session. The same for [Dejan] Kulusevski - he had half a training session with us."

He said "I don't want to speak about the welfare of players" because the main concern of those who schedule matches "is the show must go on".

On watching the win over Marseille from the stands, he said: "It was terrible, honestly."

Reflecting on his first year at Spurs, Conte said: "We must be happy because in one year we made a lot of progress in every aspect."

On Liverpool, Conte said: "I have great respect for Jurgen [Klopp] because his story speaks for him. He has changed the face of Liverpool."

He added that Liverpool "can be a good example" for Spurs after going several years without winning trophies before their success under Klopp.

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here