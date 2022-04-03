Confirmed team news: Tottenham v Newcastle

There's no Sergio Reguilon for Tottenham so Emerson Royal comes in.

That's the only change for Spurs from the side that beat West Ham 3-1 before the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Bowden.