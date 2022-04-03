Confirmed team news: Tottenham v Newcastle
- Published
There's no Sergio Reguilon for Tottenham so Emerson Royal comes in.
That's the only change for Spurs from the side that beat West Ham 3-1 before the international break.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Bowden.
Jonjo Shelvey is back in the starting line-up for Newcastle after missing the last two games with illness.
The midfielder's return is one of three changes with Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo also coming in.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes.