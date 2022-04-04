Klopp on Salah, quadruple chances and Benfica
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.
Here is what the Reds boss had to say:
Naby Keita is back in training, leaving Klopp with a full squad available to choose from.
On Mohamed Salah's contract latest, Klopp said: "I’m happy with it because there is nothing new to say. That’s good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need."
Klopp said Salah's recent lack of goals from open play is "nothing to worry about".
On Liverpool's quadruple chances, Klopp said: "We all know one failure, one little misstep, and at least one competition can be gone. That's no problem for us, we're just ready for the next challenge."
He added: "I don't judge my time here on trophies too much. It is about the way we play, the way we develop and the state the club is in. This is a healthy club in a good situation."
Klopp said the busy schedule in April is "the situation we would have dreamed of. It’s the situation we would have dreamed of before the season".
On Benfica, Klopp said: "There is a lot of quality and experience in this team and I am really looking forward to it. They are a football-playing side and they are ready to take a risk."