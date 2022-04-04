Klopp on Salah, quadruple chances and Benfica

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

Here is what the Reds boss had to say:

  • Naby Keita is back in training, leaving Klopp with a full squad available to choose from.

  • On Mohamed Salah's contract latest, Klopp said: "I’m happy with it because there is nothing new to say. That’s good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need."

  • Klopp said Salah's recent lack of goals from open play is "nothing to worry about".

  • On Liverpool's quadruple chances, Klopp said: "We all know one failure, one little misstep, and at least one competition can be gone. That's no problem for us, we're just ready for the next challenge."

  • He added: "I don't judge my time here on trophies too much. It is about the way we play, the way we develop and the state the club is in. This is a healthy club in a good situation."

  • Klopp said the busy schedule in April is "the situation we would have dreamed of. It’s the situation we would have dreamed of before the season".

  • On Benfica, Klopp said: "There is a lot of quality and experience in this team and I am really looking forward to it. They are a football-playing side and they are ready to take a risk."