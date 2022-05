James Maddison is fit to return for Leicester and James Justin is also available despite suffering a dislocated shoulder against Roma last week.

Ricardo Pereira is set to miss out again with an unspecified injury.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of knee problems.

Norwich have no new injuries, with Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann and Kenny McLean still among their absentees.

Who makes your Foxes XI?

Pick and share your Canaries XI