Brendan Rodgers is hoping the “holiday” of only playing one game a week next season will help Leicester challenge for a top-four place again.

The Foxes have challenged for the Champions League until the final day in the previous two seasons but find themselves with nothing but pride to play for on Sunday against Southampton.

Rodgers has relished their European adventures in the past two campaigns but when asked if having fewer games will benefit his squad, he said: “I don’t think there’s any question we will.

“I’ve always said that one game a week is a holiday: but let’s make it a good holiday and we can be up there again.”

Rodgers is looking forward to "a really strong pre-season, getting robustness and freshness into the players" and making additions to the squad that he feels are essential.

“The last couple of years have been great for Leicester,” he said. “The assessment of us is that we’re a team up there challenging for Champions League qualification and for trophies, which is brilliant.

“The reality, if you look at the depth of our squad against Chelsea, is that they’ve got levels and we have nowhere near that level.

“It doesn’t stop us competing but it is very tough.”