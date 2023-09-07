Former Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is not on the Edinburgh club's shortlist as they seek a replacement for Lee Johnson. (The Scotsman), external

Neil Lennon, one of the favourites for the Hibs manager's role, says he has not ruled out taking an international job but has told a betting website he is backing Michael O'Neill to turn things around for Northern Ireland. (The Herald), external

Hibs full-back Lewis Miller, who got his start at Central Coast Mariners under Nick Montgomery, thinks the former Sheffield United midfielder would toughen up the Easter Road team should he be appointed manager. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry, who joined from Central Coast Mariners, thinks Hibs would be on to a winner if they appointed his former head coach, Nick Montgomery, as manager and revealed that the former Scotland Under-21 cap helped seal his summer move to Pittodrie. (Daily Record), external

