Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton winger Demarai Gray is in advanced talks to join Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Ettifaq for a reported £8m on a four-year deal.

Gray, 27, has not played for the Toffees this season and seemed to criticise boss Sean Dyche on social media in the wake of a failed switch to fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Dyche responded by reminding Gray that no moves away are sanctioned without the club having the final say.

The transfer window in Saudi closes on Thursday.

Al Ettifaq are managed by former England captain Steven Gerrard.