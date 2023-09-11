Consistency is key for Motherwell, says midfielder Harry Paton as he credits the "crazy" Fir Park atmosphere for pushing the side in their strong start to the league season.

Paton's late winner against Kilmarnock sparked bedlam in the stands, and it's an image the 25-year-old won't be forgetting any time soon.

"Having a good home record in the league with the fans, as loud as they were against Kilmarnock when I scored that last-minute winner, it was kind of amazing," he said., external

"Seeing the fans going crazy, having that atmosphere here helps us out on the field. We just want them to enjoy it and getting three points is the way to do that.

"The manager is really big on having no egos in the team, everybody is coming in, competing for a place in the team, working hard in training and we just want to continue that, build consistency and keep winning games.

"It's obviously gong to be tough to compete with Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table but we've come in, played really well, done what the manager has asked and hopefully we can keep that going."