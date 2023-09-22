Premiership manager in spotlight: Barry Robson

The Aberdeen boss is in focus this weekend, but not necessarily in the same way he may well have been at the start of the week.

Joint bottom of the league with just two points, pressure has been mounting on a group of players and a manager who are expected by supporters to be battling for third. With this same group being tasked with taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, many travelled to Germany in hope rather than expectation.

Despite a 2-1 defeat on Thursday, it was an extremely well-drilled and competitive Aberdeen that gave the Bundesliga club, and recent Europa League winners, a real scare.

Harnessing that and bouncing back into Premiership duty will be imperative for Robson in his first full season as manager.

It will not be easy against a Ross County side who have yet to lose in September after winning in Kilmarnock and drawing at home to Livingston, but these are the games the Aberdeen manager will be judged on.

