Everton have terminated the final year of the contract of midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The 27-year-old joined from Mainz for £25m in 2019 but his spell at the club was wrecked by injuries.

He managed only eight games for the club, including six in the Premier League, and spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor.

His agent told BBC Sport in May that Gbamin would not be returning to the club and wanted to end his "nightmare" spell on Merseyside.

