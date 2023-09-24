Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom speaking to BBC Sport: "A bad end to what has been a bad week for us. These results are going to come, we expect them, but it is the nature of the performance that we are upset about. We were undone by our organisation.

"We can't afford to put ourselves behind in that sort of fashion if we want to compete. It is the second half I'm upset with, regardless of the errors that lead to goals. We need to make sure we learn from that. A lot of the things I saw in the second half, I've never seen here. There are certain things that aren't acceptable, which they know.

"These games are not going to define our season. It is about accumulating the points. While there are huge things we have to learn from, we also have to keep a calm head about this sort of game.

"No-one wants to see that. The supporters were first class, you could hear them all the way through. It has been a tough week for everyone, we wanted to do our bit to change that but we've failed.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself. We are ready to go tomorrow morning. There are things we have to address from that, we can't shy away from it but the good thing is you always have another game."