Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has a novel idea for his old club and Celtic to become big-hitters in England, saying: "If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs." (Daily Mail), external

Rangers' Ben Davies says he's not surprised that some of the heavyweights of the English Premier League are interested in his teenage central defensive partner Leon King. (Daily Express), external

Rangers need to engage home fans early and Aberdeen may be the perfect opponents since they won't sit deep and defend, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun), external

R﻿ead all of Saturday's Scottish gossip.