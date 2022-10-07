Erik ten Hag has called on Donny van de Beek to get fit in order to stand a chance of breaking into the Manchester United team.

Ten Hag confirmed Van de Beek will not be available for Sunday’s game at Everton and said they “have to wait” for his return but that he will get his chance to impress.

The 25-year-old excelled under Ten Hag at Ajax but has only been fit enough for three short substitute appearances since re-joining up with his old boss.

“He had a muscle injury that took a couple of weeks,” said Ten Hag. “He is now back on the training ground but is outside doing work and it is still individual. He has not returned to team training and we have to wait for that moment.

“He has to be fit. He had a pre-season which went OK and he came on against Brighton and he did very well. But you have to be available. When you are not available, you cannot get a place in the first XI.

“Now he has to make sure that he can get fit and then fight for his position. His chance will come.”